In its latest update, the workbench setup AmigaVision has introduced Amiga CD32 support for MiSTer.

The exciting news was announced in a blog post on AmigaVision's website and now means that you can boot CD³² disc images (in either CHD or bin/cue formats) on MiSTer, directly from the launcher.

AmigaVision, in case you've never heard of it, is an open-source, community-driven Amiga games & demo scene setup for MiSTer & Pocket FPGAs, emulators, and real Amiga hardware.

The Amiga CD32, on the other hand, is a console that was released in Europe in 1993 and featured a similar specification to the Amiga 1200. It came with a gamepad as well as a CD drive, allowing games to feature FMV cutscenes, CD-quality music, and voice acting. However, it was only on the market for less than a year before being discontinued, thanks to Commodore International declaring bankruptcy in 1994.

Despite this, it went on to become home to expanded versions of several A500 titles like Beneath A Steel Sky, Super Stardust, Simon the Sorcerer, Super Frog, and many, many more — most of which took advantage of its CD-quality sound.

You can find instructions on how to download the setup or update to the latest version on the project's blog. A compatibility spreadsheet is also available, showing which Amiga CD32 games currently work on MiSTer without issue.