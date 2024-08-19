GOG has revealed that Resident Evil 2 will be arriving on the digital storefront later this month on August 27th. It follows the release of the "completely uncut" PC version of Resident Evil on the storefront earlier this year in June.

Resident Evil 2 will be available to buy individually or as part of a digital bundle that will also contain the first and third games in the series (the latter of which has still yet to be released on the storefront). This bundle is currently priced at £20.99, while the individual cost of the second and third games has yet to be announced (the first game was sold for £8.99).

Much like GOG's release of the first Resident Evil game, Resident Evil 2 will also include various tweaks and improvements to make it fully compatible with Windows 10 and Windows 11 machines and further enhance the experience. This includes the introduction of various localizations (English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Japanese), the implementation of several important bug fixes, and improvements to the video player, savegame manager, and audio volume and panning.

There is also full support for modern controllers, and the ability to play the 4th Survivor and Tofu extra game modes from the very beginning, without the need to beat the story and the 2nd Run campaign.

