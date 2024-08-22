In a teaser video posted earlier today, GoRetroid announced its latest handheld, the Retroid Pocket Mini.

The roughly 1-minute-long video didn't reveal much about the device, in terms of specs, price, or even a release date, but gave us a quick look at a render of what it will potentially look like once it is released.

From this video, we can see that the device will be significantly smaller than many of Retroid's previous efforts, but will be a little bit chunkier as a result. It will feature dual-LED joysticks, a D-Pad positioned on the upper left side of the machine, and face buttons (X,Y,B,A) on the upper right-hand side.

In addition to this, the current design also displays stacked shoulder buttons, a 4:3 screen, and three separate inputs on the bottom of the device to insert a USB-C charger, headphones, or TF cards.

Sadly, that's about all we have for now. But hopefully, GoRetroid is planning to reveal some more substantial details in the not-so-distant future.