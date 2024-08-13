There's been a lot of chatter surrounding the Capcom vs. SNK crossover series of late, driven mainly by the fact that SNK characters are appearing in Street Fighter 6, so we're pleased to add to that noise by reporting that an English translation patch for the Japan-only Dreamcast release of Capcom vs. SNK Pro is in the works.

Created by @JustinGibbins, the patch is pretty much finished, with just some additional testing to take place before release.

"The English Translation Hack for CvS Pro is feature complete," says Gibbins. "All English is in there, even for new content, and I did the Online mode as well. I also fixed up move names, icons, etc. I've done a polish pass already, but I do want to do regression once more to be sure."





Released in 2001 as an expanded version of Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000, Capcom vs. SNK Pro introduces Fatal Fury's Joe Higashi and Street Fighter Alpha's Dan Hibiki to the roster. It also unlocks all of the characters and their alternative versions from the beginning, and gives existing characters new moves.

While the Dreamcast version was only released in Japan, the inferior PlayStation port got an international release.

Capcom vs. SNK 2 is also getting an English patch on Dreamcast.