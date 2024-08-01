The release of SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos on modern formats means a welcome return to the crossover series, as well as new artwork created by long-time SNK artist Eisuke Ogura.

Fans of both companies have spotted that there are two versions of this artwork doing the rounds, with one censoring various aspects related to the (ahem) female form (thanks, Event Hubs).

SNK appears to be favouring the "untouched" variant, while the censored version – found on the various digital store pages – grants Mai Shiranui's kunoichi dress a little more fabric, hiding her trademark cleavage.

Athena, a bikini-wearing goddess, has been cropped slightly to hide more of her skin.