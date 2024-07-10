Masaya's infamously homoerotic shmup series Cho Aniki ("Super Big Brother") is getting revived, presumably as a collection of games.

Posting on Twitter, a new account named Cho Aniki COLLECTION claims that "ANIKI is coming back" and that "a new project [is] coming soon."

The first game in the series, Cho Aniki, was released on the PC Engine in 1992 and would be followed by the sequel Ai Cho Aniki. Subsequent entries would be released for the Super Famicom, PS1, Saturn, WonderSwan and PS2.

Each game is filled with camp imagery and muscle-bound, near-naked men, as well as other unusual imagery. Bold musclemen Samson and Adon are considered to be the series' main characters, but several other playable protagonists are present throughout the franchise.





Here's the complete series so far:

Cho Aniki / Super Big Brother (PC Engine, 1992)

(PC Engine, 1992) Ai Cho Aniki / Love Super Big Brother (PC Engine, 1995)

(PC Engine, 1995) Cho Aniki Bakuretsu Ranto-hen / Super Big Brother: Exploding Brawl (Super Famicom, 1995)

(Super Famicom, 1995) Cho Aniki: Kyuukyoku Muteki Ginga Saikyou Otoko / Super Big Brother - The Ultimate, Most Powerful Man in the Milky Way (PS1 / Saturn, 1995 / 1996)

(PS1 / Saturn, 1995 / 1996) Cho Aniki: Otoko no Tamafuda / Super Big Brother: Spirit Man Tag (WonderSwan, 2000)

(WonderSwan, 2000) Cho Aniki: Seinaru Protein Densetsu / Super Big Brother: Legend of the Holy Protein (PS2, 2003)

(PS2, 2003) Cho Aniki Zero (PSP, 2009)

There have also been three mobile phones games – i (Ai) Chō Aniki: Gekiretsu Nawatobi-hen, Chō Aniki: Kan's (Menzu) Bouringu!! and Cho Aniki Dance.

Due to this, the series has remained something of a Japanese exclusive, although its fame has spread globally. In its native Japan, Cho Aniki titles are referred to as "baka-ge", meaning "idiot game".

Extreme Co., Ltd. is the current rights holder, as it hoovered up the IP of publisher NCS Corp. and Masaya some time ago.