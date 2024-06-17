Ratalaika Games, Masaya Games, and Shinyuden are working together to bring the action-platformer Cyber Citizen Shockman Zero to the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S next month on July 5th (as reported by @gematsu!).

The game is a successor to the Cyber Citizen Shockman trilogy for the PC Engine/TurboGrafx (which the three companies have previously brought over to modern consoles) and notably focuses on a new set of heroes called Raita and Azuki as they battle a mysterious robot force threatening the city.

pic.twitter.com/bjSvz3m3s6 Cyber Citizen Shockman Zero coming to PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch on July 5 https://t.co/nIKjiBGk97 June 16, 2024

Originally planned for a cartridge release in the mid-90s, it was eventually released in 1997 via Nintendo's Satellaview service and was later reissued on an SNES cartridge in 2017 by the publisher Columbus Circle.

According to the PlayStation store page, the upcoming rerelease will feature the addition of a brand-new English translation, an image gallery comprised of handmade scans of old artwork, save states, and rewind/fast-forward features.

You can wishlist the game on the PlayStation store now. No trailer has been released yet, but you can take a look at the Columbus Circle release below to get a sense of how the game plays.