Ratalaika Games has revealed that it is bringing the action platforming sequel Cyber Citizen Shockman 2 to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PS4/PS5 on September 22nd (as spotted by Gosokkyu & Gematsu!). This follows on from the company's earlier release of the first Cyber Citizen Shockman back in May of this year.

Originally launched for the PC Engine in 1991, Cyber Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace (or Shockman as it was renamed in the West) was for the longest time the only game in the Kaizö Choujin Shubibinman series to be officially localized into English appearing on NEC's TurboGrafx-16 console in 1992. It was also later ported to the PlayStation 3, PS Vita, PSP, Wii, and Wii U in Japan.

This new reissue will include the classic localization and the original Japanese, but as Gosokkyu has also discovered (via the Japanese PlayStation Store) it will come with another brand-new translation to pick from as well.





September 11, 2023

Here's some marketing for the game taken from the Nintendo Store page:

"Join bionic heroes Arnold and Sonya on their mission to defend the world from an alien invasion. Jump, fly and blast your way through levels full of robotic alien baddies, take down epic bosses, and save your allies from the clutches of evil."

The game will cost $5.99/£5.99/€5.99 on digital storefronts. You can watch the trailer below: