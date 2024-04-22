If you happened to pick up last year's reissues of Cyber Citizen Shockman and Cyber Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace, then we have some good news to share.

It has been revealed that Ratalaika Games will be teaming up with Masaya Games and Shinyuden to release the third game in the series — the 1992 Japan-exclusive PC Engine CD-ROM² title, Kaizō Chōjin Shubibinman 3: Ikai no Princess — on modern consoles on May 3rd (as spotted by Gematsu!).

This will mark the game's first-ever English-language release on a console. Previously, it had been reissued for the PSP, PS3, PS Vita, and Wii U, but only in Japan. It was also made available on Windows computers internationally (via the D4 Enterprise's EGG Console series of retro reissues in 2016), but again primarily in Japanese.

The game will be released under the new title Cyber Citizen Shockman 3: Princess From Another World and much like the previous entries in the series will be heading to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It will feature a new English translation, an image gallery with hand-made scans, and emulation bonuses such as CRT filters, save states, and the ability to rewind/fast forward your game.

Here's a description of the game's story:

"Originally released in 1992, Cyber Citizen Shockman 3: The princess from another world brings another blast from the past!

After Sonya wins a big prize in the lottery, she and Arnold travel to a tropical southern island to enjoy some well-deserved holidays. However, paradise soon turns into hell when a strange spaceship appears all of a sudden and starts attacking the city. Unable to just sit around and do nothing while chaos unfolds, Arnold and Sonya transform into Shockman and head to battle this new mysterious enemy!"

You can already wishlist the game on the PlayStation Store. We imagine the other store pages will also go live soon.