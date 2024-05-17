Sierra On-Line co-founder Ken Williams has revealed that a new documentary is being produced that will chart the history of the famous company, which gave us titles like King’s Quest, Space Quest, Quest for Glory, Leisure Suit Larry, Gabriel Knight and Police Quest.

Legends of Adventure is being produced by the same team that created the Prime Video docuseries Gamebreakers and award-winning game studio MidBoss, and will focus on the amazing contributions made by Sierra founders Ken and Roberta Williams.

The documentary will also include interviews with other key people in the Sierra story, including Al Lowe, Lori Ann Cole and Corey Cole.

In a post on Twitter, Ken Williams explained that the husband and wife team had previously turned down offers to be involved in any documentary:

A while back, we were approached by some filmmakers who were interested in producing a documentary about the adventure game genre, but more specifically, the story of myself, Roberta and Sierra On-Line. We refused. Sierra On-Line's story is an amazing one, and it deserves to be told. However, we've been down this road before, on a couple other documentary projects, and nothing ever happened with either of them. One of the producers on the project, Cade Peterson, is a friend of a friend, and is himself in the game industry. Cade kept pushing, after our refusal, and ultimately convinced us his team would deliver. The Sierra story is the thing great movies are made of. There’s highs, lows, good guys and bad guys, and so we are excited to finally see it told in this documentary format. Last week we did the first interview for the documentary. It was a long grueling day. The documentary folk dug in deep and captured some incredible footage. I had thought we might be done, but there's a lot more to cover. We’re delighted to see that some of our beloved Sierra creators like Al Lowe and Lori and Corey Cole are part of the project too… with many more to come, we’re told!





We refused.



Sierra On-Line's story is an amazing one, and it deserves to be… A while back, we were approached by some filmmakers who were interested in producing a documentary about the adventure game genre, but more specifically, the story of myself, Roberta and Sierra On-Line.We refused.Sierra On-Line's story is an amazing one, and it deserves to be… pic.twitter.com/mTH1ddZmut May 16, 2024

You can sign up for updates on the project here.

Here's some PR: