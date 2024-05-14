Nintendo may have turned its back on Fox McCloud and his chums for the time being, but the Star Fox series still resonates strongly with players of a certain age; the thrill of piloting your Arwing through twisting caverns and crowded asteroid belts never gets old.

While we're waiting for a new Star Fox game, we'll have to make do with this stunning drone footage which incorporates a plastic Arwing model.

The footage, as you can see, includes the classic HUD and a remix of the Corneria theme, along with some in-flight chatter from other members of the Star Fox team – all of which makes us even keener to see the franchise make a return in the not-too-distant future.