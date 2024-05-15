Look, we all want a new Star Fox – that's something it's possible to agree on, right? How about a new Panzer Dragoon, too?

In an ideal world, we'd have both by now – but, in the meantime, let's take a look at Bat Galactic's promising homage to those two series, known as Bat Galaxy.

The indie developer has been showing off the game for the past few months on social media, and it's looking very promising indeed – we especially like the fact that it offers a colourful, dream-like alternative to the Nintendo and Sega titles that inspired it.

Bat Galactic also cites Burning Rangers and Thunder Force IV as two other points of inspiration, all of which makes us think this could seriously be worth keeping an eye on – you can follow its development here.

There's no word on a release date yet, and while we assume a Steam release will happen, it remains to be seen if this makes its way to consoles. Let us know if you'd like to see that by posting a comment below.