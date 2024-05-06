If you have a particular fondness for the Game Boy Color, then you'll be glad to hear that Ninty Media — the company behind Switch Player, Ninty Fresh, and GameBook: The Unofficial DMG Companion — has just released a new 300+ book celebrating the beloved handheld.

The book was previously available as part of a Kickstarter campaign that launched in November of last year, but can now be purchased directly from NintyMedia's store if you missed out on backing the project.

According to the description, the book features "a quintessential list of the best GameBoy Color games" as well "as more in-depth retrospectives" on other topics related to the device. This includes a tribute to the Pokémon creator Satoshi Tajiri, a chapter on Link's Awakening DX, and a small section on the Analogue Pocket.

Some of the writers whose work will appear in the book include Aaron Potter, Nathan Ball, Megan Bidmead, Tom Chaplin, Ryan Craddock, Mike Diver, Josh Goldie, and Liam Robertson. It will also feature bespoke illustrations by various artists including Jay Cobs, Jonathan Traynor, Gran 'Beetlerots', Ulisses Mateus, Thiago Radice, Paulo Gazola, Iago Machado, Darren Palma, Viviane Nicolin, and Aryel Meireles.

There are currently three different versions of the book to pick from in Ninty Media's store, including standard, deluxe, or signed copies.

The standard version costs £29.99, while the deluxe and signed copies come with a bunch of extras like bookmarks, badges, blueprints, and pins and are priced at £49.99 and £74.99 respectively.

Do you already have a copy or are you planning on picking one up? Let us know in the comments!