Ninty Media – the company behind Switch Player, Ninty Fresh and GameBook: The Unofficial DMG Companion – has just launched a new Kickstarter campaign for GameBook Color: The Unofficial CGB Companion, which is devoted to celebrating the beloved Game Boy Color handheld.

"As well as a quintessential list of the best GameBoy Color games, there will be a historical dive into the platform as well as more in-depth retrospectives on many of the titles that defined the handheld," reads the book's Kickstarter page.

"There's a tribute to Satoshi Tajiri (creator of Pokemon) and a look at everything that made the GameBoy Color so fantastic. The retrospectives on iconic franchises will be written by some outstanding freelance writers which go into more detail about the definitive GameBoy Color titles. These features will be accompanied by some mesmerising artwork, as also happened in the first book. If you loved that, then you'll both love this and know what to expect."

Writing some of those features will be Aaron Potter, Nathan Ball, Megan Bidmead, Tom Chaplin, Ryan Craddock, Mike Diver, Josh Goldie and Liam Robertson. Bespoke illustrations will be provided by Jay Cobs, Jonathan Traynor, Gran 'Beetlerots', Ulisses Mateus, Thiago Radice, Paulo Gazola, Iago Machado, Darren Palma, Viviane Nicolin and Aryel Meireles.

Our newest project is a love letter to the #GameBoyColor . 200+ pages, loads of games, retrospectives, analysis and bespoke artwork. If you loved the Game Boy Color (and/or) the first GAMEBOOK, you'll love this. Funding now! pic.twitter.com/tL0WMmd0E2 November 23, 2023

The standard edition of the book will cost you £30, while the deluxe version is £50. A signed copy is £100. Should the book hit its maximum funding target of £50,000, extra content – including a section on the Pokemon Mini handheld – will be included.