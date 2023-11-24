If you've been itching for more F-Zero action, following the release of F-Zero 99 on the Nintendo Switch, then we have the perfect thing for you.

Recently, a group of ROM hackers has released a new patch for the original F-Zero on SNES that adds almost all of the tracks from the 2001 Game Boy Advance launch title F-Zero: Maximum Velocity but recreated to fit the SNES palette (thanks Pixel Cherry Ninja!).

The patch was released in beta form earlier this month and features custom track scenery to more closely resemble Maximum Velocity's venues and slightly altered machine physics and performance to be more accurate to the feel of the GBA game. It is nearly complete gameplay-wise, but there are plans to further improve the visuals and sound, with custom music, custom horizons, more track detail, and Maximum Velocity-style down magnets (that don't deal damage to the driver).

Here are the credits for the hack:

FZEdit/Dev Work: @Catador @gerg

Track Maps: @Porthor

Custom Map Scenery: @HammerGuy

AI Pathing: @Fennor @HammerGuy

Custom Machine Stats: @Fennor

Playtesters: @Porthor @ᴀʟᴇᴊᴀɴᴅʀᴏ @Catador @gerg @Nsx Fox/Xlr Jr @ふとったドラゴンロイ/Roy's Gaming Garret @Fennor

If you want to try it out, you can find the download for the IPS patch over on the F-Zero Online Discord page. You'll need Lunar IPS and your own unheadered SFC US ROM to apply the patch.

You can also check out some footage of it in action in Pixel Cherry Ninja's video below: