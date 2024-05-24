Few design elements in the world of video gaming are as iconic as the symbols on the PlayStation controller.

Since the launch of the original PlayStation in 1994, these four icons have been instantly recognisable to pretty much any gamer on the planet, even if they don't consider themselves to be a Sony fan – but have you ever wondered what they actually mean?

Teiyu Goto, the designer of the original PlayStation, explained this to Famitsu magazine back in 1993, before the PS1 had even hit Japanese store shelves (thanks, CNET):

The triangle refers to viewpoint; I had it represent one's head or direction and made it green. Square refers to a piece of paper; I had it represent menus or documents and made it pink. The circle and X represent 'yes' or 'no' decision-making and I made them red and blue respectively.

Teiyu Goto, the PlayStation designer, explained the button meanings concisely: "Triangle represents viewpoint (green), Square is for menus or documents (pink), and Circle and Cross signify 'yes' or 'no' (red and blue)". pic.twitter.com/7140x1xk2D May 24, 2024

The PS1 controller famously went through several iterations before Sony decided on the final version. Goto said that the company was keen that the pad wouldn't represent a "radical departure" from the SNES controller, which was arguably the industry standard at the time.

He also revealed back in 1993 that the prong-like design of the pad didn't go down well with Sony executives, but the company's then-President Norio Ohga overruled them, thereby creating another iconic design element which has been linked with Sony's home consoles ever since.