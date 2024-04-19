The Zilog Z80 8-bit microprocessor has finally reached the end of its commercial lifespan, 48 years after it first hit the market.

Designed by Federico Faggin and Masatoshi Shima and developed by a team of just 11 people, the Z80 was Zilog's first product, and its incredible success allowed the company to grow rapidly, rising to over 1000 staff within the space of a few years.

The Z80 was used in many pieces of gaming-related hardware, including ColecoVision, ZX Spectrum, MSX, Amstrad CPC and SAM Coupé, as well as many coin-ops, such as Namco's iconic 1980 release Pac-Man.

In recent years, the Z80 has become a popular microcontroller used in embedded systems.

Zilog has announced that final orders for the Z80 will close this June.