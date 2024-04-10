Sega's Crazy Taxi is one of those games which seems to have timeless appeal. The core concept – driving as fast as possible to drop off fares – is one which doesn't need much explaining, and this is perhaps why the series has been so popular over the years.

Another reason the original game is so well remembered is its music; The Offspring and Bad Religion both contribute stand-out tracks, with the former's All I Want becoming the game's signature tune, as it plays over the memorable attract sequence.

Sadly, as is often the case with licensed music, some versions of Crazy Taxi lack the "proper" songs. The original soundtrack is present in the Dreamcast, PS2 and GameCube ports of the game (as well as the iOS and Android versions), but the PC, PS3 and Xbox 360 versions have different music.



Este video de un loco jugando al Crazy Taxi, mientras escucha la banda sonora en un directo de The Offspring me ha hecho el día

We'd like to think that this confusion over music is what led this Offspring fan to take their phone to a recent gig and play Crazy Taxi in tandem with the band performing All I Want, but it's probably not that likely (as we said, the iOS and Android versions contain the iconic song).

Crazy Taxi has spawned two direct sequels on Dreamcast and Xbox, as well as spin-off titles for GBA and smartphones. It's one of the franchises which Sega is currently resurrecting, alongside Streets of Rage, Shinobi and Golden Axe.