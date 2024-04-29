Update [Mon 29th Apr, 2024 10:00 BST]: The first gameplay trailer for Mighty Final Fight has been released online. You can view it at the top of this page.

Original Story [Wed 8th Feb, 2023 11:00 GMT]: Capcom's Final Fight series might not get much love these days, but during the late '80s and early '90s it was one of the company's key properties, and ports of the 1989 arcade original were seen as a valuable weapon when it came to selling hardware – look at the SNES and Mega CD versions for proof of this.

Capcom also introduced to the series to NES owners via the pint-sized Mighty Final Fight, a version which showcased cute 'super deformed' characters and a light RPG-style experience system. Outside of being a single-player experience, it's a pretty decent game – and it clearly has its fans, as a team of developers have been working for over two years to create an unofficial sequel.

Built using the OpenBoR Engine, Mighty Final Fight: Forever takes place four years after the events of the NES title and has an entirely new story to uncover. The visuals have been comprehensively overhauled, with new enemies, locations and weapons. The music is also new, and the game will feature multiple routes through its stages. A 'retro' mode will be included, and – perhaps most important of all – you'll be able to play alongside a friend.

A demo is currently available to download from here, and we can't wait to see what the final product looks like.