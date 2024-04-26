Former Apogee and 3D Realms boss Scott Miller has revealed that he once pitched the idea of a MOBA based on John Carpenter's 1981 movie Escape From New York.

Miller made the revelation in the wake of the news that the modern-day iteration of 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks had been working on a secret game based on the same film prior to being hit with layoffs by owner Embracer.

"Now that it's been leaked that Danish 3D Realms/Slipgate was working on a secret project, Escape From New York, I'll reveal that several years ago, I was working on a deal with 20th Century Fox to make a game based on the same IP," says Miller.

"So, my contact at Fox Studios loved the pitch and was seeking approvals when everything got put on hold because Disney started the process of buying the studio – during that time, no game approvals could be made. After Disney bought them, contacts changed, and the deal collapsed."

Miller states that the two deals "were completely unrelated" and that he wasn't even aware of the more recent project until a leak a few weeks back made it public knowledge. "Their game looks like a very different game concept," he adds. "I suspect that Embracer had the clout to work with Disney to get the IP rights."



Escape From New York starred Kurt Russell as federal prisoner Snake Plissken, who is tasked with entering the city – which has become a maximum security prison – and rescuing the president. The character of Snake from the Metal Gear games is based on Plissken, and the name is even referenced in Metal Gear Solid 2.

The movie was followed by Escape From LA in 1996. A new movie in the series is currently in development.