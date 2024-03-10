The writer behind Lightbeam Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios' live-action Pac-Man movie has been confirmed.

Seasoned film, television, animation, and comic book writer Christopher Yost has been revealed as the scribe behind the forthcoming movie, which was confirmed back in 2022.

Yost is perhaps most famous for his work within the Marvel Cinematic Universe; he has writing credits on Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok.





The Wayfarer Studios website has a few details about their upcoming Pac-Man movie - namely writer and producer credits.



Christopher Yost is listed as the writer, and Chuck Williams and Andrew Lazar are the producers.

However, his range extends beyond superheroes. Yost acted as both an Executive Consultant and writer on the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian and was an Executive Producer and writer on Netflix's 2021 adaption of Cowboy Bebop.

Based on the Namco arcade game of the same name, the Pac-Man movie is based on an original idea by Lightbeam's Chuck Williams (who also worked as a producer on the Sonic the Hedgehog movie).

Williams and Andrew Lazar have been confirmed as the movie's producers.