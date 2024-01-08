If you happen to be in the cross-section of people who happen to love crocheting and retro gaming or just fancy picking up a new hobby, then you might be excited to learn about these adorable Pac-Man crochet sets, from The Woobles, which recently came to our attention thanks to the folks at Bleeding Cool.

Revealed last year, the sets are designed for beginners and contain kits for a bunch of iconic characters from the 1980 arcade game, allowing you to craft yarn recreations of Pac-Man and the various coloured ghosts, in addition to the Bonus Cherries and a special Turn-to-White Ghost with a glow-in-the-dark body.

The kits are all officially made in partnership with Bandai Namco and are available to buy now from The Woobles website.

Unfortunately, it seems like the Pac-Man set is currently sold out (you can sign up for an alert when it's back in stock), but you can still pick up the Blinky, Inky, Pinky, and Clyde sets as of writing, as well as the Turn-to-White Ghost and Bonus Cherries kits.

Each of these costs $40 and comes with a crochet hook, except the cherries set that is available for just $7 and comes without.