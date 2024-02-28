The 1989 horror movie that inspired Capcom's Resident Evil series has been remastered by fans.

Directed the written by Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Sweet Home (not to be confused with the Korean webtoon and Netflix series of the same name) focuses on a group of filmmakers who visit an abandoned house in order to restore a set of paintings created by its previous owner.

While zombies don't feature in the film, the premise is clearly mirrored in the events of the first Resident Evil game, which was intended to be a remake of the Sweet Home Famicom / NES title Capcom produced alongside the aforementioned film.

"We're excited to bring you Sweet Home, the 1989 horror cult classic famous for being the source of inspiration for Resident Evil," says the Kineko Video Twitter account. "Stuck on LD/VHS, we've given it the Domesday treatment after months of hard work! Only a badly transferred VHS exists online, so this serves as a huge upgrade over it—utilizing a combo of not 1, not 2, but 3 LD captures! This also features new subs by LonelyChaser Fansubs, as the existing ones were also poor."

You can watch the restored version of the film below.