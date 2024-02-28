Yoyogi Games' Playdate exclusive shoot 'em up Gun Trails is about to get an amazing new update that aims to address some of the issues we identified in our recent review including the long initial loading time upon booting up the game and its high difficulty.

Update V.2, which is scheduled to release on March 5th, will take advantage of a new custom loader to make the game's loading time significantly faster and will also be introducing a new novice mode for those wanting a more casual gameplay experience.





+ loading time 30-50% faster.

+ novice mode 🐓

+ ship speed setting

+ cut high pitch SFX settings

+ more precise image rotate on bullets#indiedev #playdate pic.twitter.com/AbQewDISvC tysm for supporting Gun Trails in @guv_bubbs community awards. I've expanded the v1.2 patch from just bug fixes.+ loading time 30-50% faster.+ novice mode 🐓+ ship speed setting+ cut high pitch SFX settings+ more precise image rotate on bullets #shmups February 12, 2024

There will also be a few new settings, including the ability to change the ship speed and cut out some of the high-pitch sound effects, as well as a few quality-of-life fixes like more precise image rotation on bullets.





This irked me, so I wrote a custom loader, coming in v1.2#indiedev pic.twitter.com/cFKPX1F6F2 Gun Trails is known for its performance (locked 50 fps, instant restarts, tons of collision, animation everywhere). For technical & practical reasons, this came at the cost of a 1 time 45s load.This irked me, so I wrote a custom loader, coming in v1.2 #playdate February 27, 2024

We can't wait to check it out when it is live and will be updating our review with our thoughts. Just in case you're interested, you can also read our chat with Gun Trails' lead developer Josh Filstrup about the making of the game at this link.