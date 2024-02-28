Tanita, the company behind the $460 Virtual-On Twin Stick controller for PS4, has opened pre-orders for a pedometer based on the Sega mech combat series.

Designed by Yasuhiro Mori, the graphic artist of the Virtual-On franchise, the pedometer will be available to pre-order until March 11th. It's only confirmed for Japan.

Back in 2020, Tanita crowdfunded its twin-stick controller, which was constructed using Sanwa parts.

Sold in limited quantities, it is now worth a small fortune on the secondary market – and this year, the company reissued the controller to meet continued demand.