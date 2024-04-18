We have some more good news to share on the iPhone app store emulation front.

The free game emulator Delta has just arrived on the App Store in many countries, bringing NES, SNES, Nintendo 64, Game Boy/Game Boy Color, Sega Mega Drive / Genesis, Game Boy Advance, and even Nintendo DS support to the popular brand of smartphones (as reported by The Verge). As expected, though, you'll have to provide your own files.

Delta, in case you're unfamiliar with it, is the work of the developer Riley Testut and is a successor to GBA4iOS — an emulator that Testut built along with a graphic designer named Paul Thorson while in high school.

It is the first significant release of an officially sanctioned emulator on the App Store, following the removal of the NES emulator Bimmy and the GBA4iOS "knock-off" iGBA.

The emulator includes a bunch of great options and features, such as save states, support for various Bluetooth controllers (like the Nintendo Switch Pro & Online controllers), cheat support (for GameShark, GameGenie, etc), the option to fast-forward through games, and even Microphone support for DS games/Gyroscope support for WarioWare: Twisted!

If you want to give it a try, it is available now on the official App Store in a bunch of different countries, with those in the EU being able to access it from the newly launched third-party AltStore PAL app marketplace.