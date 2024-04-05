The publisher RapidEyeMovers announced yesterday that it will be bringing a new, non-VR version of its low-gravity squash game C-Smash VRS to the PS5 (thanks VGC!).

C-Smash VRS, in case you've never heard of it, is a modern reimagining of the cult 2001 Dreamcast title Cosmic Smash, by the developer Wood & Wolf Interactive.

It was originally released for the PSVR2 back in June 2023 and also launched earlier this week for both the Meta Quest 2 & Meta Quest 3.

This new version of the game, which is being called C-Smash VRS: New Dimension, won't require you to wear a VR headset, according to its publisher, and will also be playable in third-person.

Like the original, it includes cross-platform leaderboards, a range of solo & competitive modes, and music from DJ Ken Ishii (Rez Infinite), synth master Danalogue (The Comet is Coming), and the UK trip-hop & electronic legends UNKLE.

Players who already own C-Smash VRS will get the New Dimension update for free when it finally releases, while those who buy New Dimension will also obtain access to the PSVR2 version of the game.

C-Smash VRS is expected to launch sometime in late Summer 2024.