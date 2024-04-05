A top Dragon Quest producer who has worked on the series for 32 years will be stepping down from his position, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

Yū Miyake has been at Enix/Square Enix since 1992, with his first credit at the company being as a member of the "production staff" on Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride.

He later went on to work on various games in the series in both public relations and production roles, including most recently being credited as the executive producer on games like Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age, Dragon Quest Treasures, and Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince.

According to the Bloomberg report, his decision to step down came after delays "in developing the next installment of the popular series" and took effect last Monday as part of a large-scale re-organization within the company.

He will now be heading up the smartphone division, with the NieR and NieR Automata producer Yosuke Saito being considered as a strong candidate to replace him.

