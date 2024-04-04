Atari has announced that it will be bringing its retro racer NeoSprint, to PC and consoles this Summer.

The isometric arcade-style racer had previously only been available in early access exclusively on the Atari VCS, but now it looks to finally be ready to make the jump over to the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam).

In case you've never heard of it, NeoSprint is being described as "a revival of the iconic Sprint series" of arcade racers that began back in 1976 with the release of Sprint 2. It features a campaign mode, grand prix, obstacle courses, and time trials, and also boasts a fairly robust-looking track-building/sharing system that allows players to devise their own courses using four unique biomes (including forest, desert, winter, and city environments).

According to the PR for the game, there are 9 different car types for potential players to pick from, with varying degrees of control, acceleration, and speed. All of these will also be customizable with new Atari-themed decals and colours, should you want to give them a more personalized look.

If you've been meaning to check NeoSprint out in the past, but don't already own an Atari VCS, this looks like the opportunity to finally give it a go. We'll keep you posted when more news about the game is revealed.