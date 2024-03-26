I have heard bits and pieces about him. I've seen the news videos of the time as someone in a different region then those moments took place I can understand the context. Interesting to hear about this now though. When people understand a medium more and do or don't side with it fair knowing more, if they still think/feel that way and for their reasons. Whether through family, whether through whatever contributions it has or not.

Whatever values the medium has over time, trend to trend, social or cultural values a release needs nowadays compared to the past when laws were or aren't still in place.

Yeah it's not like we haven't had simulators (whether Operation Flashpoint on the PC in the 90s/early 00s (not the case with the later entries in the 10s I think even if it tries to keep to it) or even some US army games on the Xbox for a while) but when it's for entertainment it 'wasn't' just because it was a medium people didn't understand and was changing rapidly.

Nowadays it's more grounded then the more still seen for kids/nerds (even though I still seek out some that fit that then boring grounded games in eh locations, eh mechanics and eh characters in the games) and branching out into more possibilities.

More story telling, the arcadey or the more grounded and serious of things like disability, the dangers of war or much more depending on what perspectives to tell stories from and through gameplay actions.

But the amount of us gamers that know context and separate it. Or how games have changed over time, a lot has happened over the years. More realistic artstyles, more emotional stories, more movie/or not in some cases. Some of old still exist but just less so more and more.

To me seeing decapitation in Rise of the Ronin I was surprised. Not disappointed. I mean even playing or looking back at menus with blood/gore/swearing to turn off in Black Ops 2 or Gears games. Yet you rarely see them these days which is weird.

We have ratings I get that so they try to follow them more for sales. But if you can have Neptunia go eh change the wording in an update to appeal to kids as if 'oh this anime game needs to fit inline with parents rather than parents getting anime is for teens/adults as well' and not just have a turn the profanity off or on depending just blows my mind.

I'm all for more options, I myself found the blood effects (even if not realistic) or just the tone of Resistance 1 (when multiplayer was being played when other families came over) or COD MW2 on PS3 as a kid very scary, I've grown up so it doesn't bother me now since but at the time I'd have been fine with those effects able to be turned off. I remember this as when COD MW2 was being played I was having a hair cut. I was in the understand it age of course but from Star Wars Battlefront games to COD MW2 you could tell the difference for sure.

So with World At War offering the option to turn the more violent effects and dark scenes by moving the camera away from them (like you'd get with a God of War of old minigame for some red orbs in a way with the camera showing nothing but you still have an idea what's going on rather than a South Park we will tell you what the scene was about but can't show it even though it's rated for adults anyway, it's not like oh the South Park GBC game that was cancelled) was nice to see when I put the game in to old WW2 CODs were like from WW2 the modern one by Sledgehammer.

If it offends people but the fact we don't get the option because devs won't offer them just surprises me. We had the options 2 console gens ago with shooters or even something like blood in Kingdom Under Fire Circle of Doom a Korean RPG that's linear and not like other entries in the series but still.

While you'd have less of the decapitaion in Japanese releases sure when seeing Asian games I do get surprised if it's a Japanese, Korean or otherwise game released to the west. I'm fine with them being a thing just surprised that's all that some will still have cultural differences in their releases not a world wide release to have the least to alter per country because they want to save money not 'waste' in their minds time on each release. Then update it later if things come up or retrack the copies.

GTA was very much trying to push possibilities then the Body Harvest or Space Station Silicon Valley types DMA I mean Rockstar North they prior were for sure and the series kept going and going.

I don't think they play well as they are clunky (even more than other games level of weight/physics or character control) but the ideas, the cities recreations while not as fun as PGR of just fun layouts for race tracks and modes I get the appeal of the satire/crime thrillers (not that many people care about that stuff as others into the genre more). It all makes sense.

I appreciate GTA from a far rather than anything I want to play myself.

Even Midnight Club I get the world appeal but to me the event types just weren't compelling and I was like this is what people get excited over. At least other racing games open world or not like Burnout Paradise or circuit racers had more exciting ideas of mechanics not just a world I should be convinced by and whatever nostalgia people have.

We have racing games with eh business models and too much simulation focus then actual fun gameplay ideas and it kind of sucks so I only buy the ones with exciting ideas in them, they just so happen to be mostly 5-6th gen bit of 7th not so much a smile on my face with 8th+ gen due to more disappointment and handfuls that are good then mostly boring, dumbed down and milking dream cars and unexciting content/progression systems.

Whatever the case of censorship we still see per region or across regions because of just devs not wanting versions to be separated and having to put 'that' much effort in anymore and just wider quicker releases unless they have to change it later.