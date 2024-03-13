As we're all aware, the Castlevania series borrows heavily from Bram Stoker's literation creation, Dracula – so the fact that one of the most famous screen Draculas is about to star in his own Castlevania homage is welcome news indeed.

Hungarian actor Béla Ferenc Dezső Blaskó (better known as Bela Lugosi) played the famous Count in 1931's Dracula, and the role would come to overshadow his entire career. He famously appeared in Ed Wood's mostly terrible cult classic Plan 9 from Outer Space in 1957, released a year after his death from a heart attack.

Developer Tezcatek is paying tribute to the actor with Carpathian Night Starring Bela Lugosi, which is coming soon to Steam.

"The legendary stage and film actor and classic horror star, Bela Lugosi, makes his long overdue video game debut in Carpathian Night Starring Bela Lugosi," reads the game's Steam page. "The plague of Dracula's army continues to spread across the Carpathians, growing stronger with each victim it claims. Those who attempt to resist are met with a fate worse than death. If Dracula is not stopped, he will bring everlasting night to the world."

Players will assume the roles of Abbot Dorin, "warrior monk and leader of the Kelemen Monastery", and Irina Dracul, "vampire, pyromancer, and ancestor of Prince Dracula."

Dracula's Army of the Dead includes "zombies, vampires, werewolves, ghosts, and demonic beings of every kind", while the player's journey begins in the Borgo Pass and takes them all the way to the gates of the ancient Castle Dracula, "where the real nightmare begins."

Carpathian Night Starring Bela Lugosi doesn't yet have a release date, but the good news is that it's coming to consoles as well as PC.

