Joe Lieberman, former Democratic Senator and key figure in the war against video game violence in the 1990s, has passed away at the age of 82 following complications from a fall, it has been reported.

While Lieberman was famously selected by former US Vice President Al Gore as his running mate in 2000, he will be most famous with gamers for his campaign to battle video game violence in the wake of titles such as Mortal Kombat and Night Trap.

Alongside Wisconsin Democrat Herb Kohl, Lieberman took game developers to task over the rising level of gore and violence present in video games, even going as far as saying he wished he could "ban them constitutionally."

The pair would spearhead the Senate hearings on video games in 1993 and 1994, the result of which was the creation of the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB).

Speaking in a 2017 interview unearthed by IGN, Lieberman praised the ESRB system, claiming it was "the best" and "much better than the movies." However, its creation didn't stop him from continuing to fight against violent video games, and he continued his campaign well into the 2000s.

Our thoughts are with Lieberman's family and friends at this difficult time.