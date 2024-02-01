Update [Thu 1st Feb, 2024 16:30 GMT]: As spotted by Gematsu, Onion Games yesterday announced that its upcoming RPG Stray Children will no longer launch in Winter 2024 in Japan (as originally planned), but will instead release at an unspecified time later in the year.

The developer has apologized for the inconvenience on social media and asked players to fill out a survey to give their thoughts and opinions on the game's future.

This survey includes questions about the platforms people would be interested in buying the game on, what language preferences they'd prefer at launch, what merchandise they'd like to see, and whether people would support a crowdfunding campaign for the title. You can fill out the survey here.

Original Story [Fri 15th Sep, 2023 11:30 BST]: Yesterday's Nintendo Direct had a bunch of incredible announcements for retro gamers, but as is typical the Japanese broadcast hid some incredible announcements that we didn't get to see outside of Japan.

Case in point, the developer Onion Games — which is a company formed by individuals who worked on classic titles like Super Mario RPG, Chulip, Rule Of Rose, Little King's Story, & Moon — announced a new, eagerly-anticipated RPG, called Stray Children, which is coming to Nintendo Switch this Winter in Japan (thanks Gematsu for the spot!).





Just in case it wasn't crystal clear: yes, #StrayChildren will be localized and released outside Japan!

Our release date is still TBD, but please don't worry!

We will be announcing all new details first in our newsletter, so don't forget to subscribe!pic.twitter.com/R1ZQBgI2Qd September 14, 2023

There is no worldwide release date yet, but Onion Games announced on Twitter shortly after the reveal that the game will eventually be localized and published outside of the region.

The game follows a young boy who has been sucked into a TV screen and enters a strange world filled with children. You can watch the trailer below and check out its English website here. More information is apparently on the way, so we'll keep you posted once more details are announced.