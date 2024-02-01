Subscribe to Time Extension on

The investigation was never published for a bunch of different reasons, some of which included Tencent gutting the video game publication it was originally written for (leading to the article having to be pitched elsewhere), possible signs the studio may be improving for the better, and the eventual change in ownership. By the time we put it aside, we had managed to speak to six employees under the condition of anonymity, with a couple of them mentioning The Quarry's initial origins as a pitch for Until Dawn 2.

One employee, for instance, told us, "The Quarry team was originally Until Dawn 2 working with Sony. And Sony basically paid for them to be making this for them as a prototype. Then once the prototype was done, Supermassive turned around and said, ‘We’re going to shop this around and see if anyone else wants it”, which was kind of the final nail in the coffin of any relationship with Sony. They ended up getting picked up by Google who funded it for years."

Another employee seemed to confirm The Quarry was at one point Until Dawn 2, but offered a slightly different take on these events, suggesting it was Sony who broke things off over The Dark Pictures' multi-platform approach: "The Quarry started as a pitch for Until Dawn, but they didn’t have the license. They burnt their bridges with Sony by releasing Dark Pictures on multiple platforms. As far as I’m aware someone else has that license now."

The Quarry was eventually released in 2022, with 2K picking the game up after Google backed out of the project. At the time, it was marketed as a spiritual successor to Until Dawn, leading some fans to speculate about a possible connection to the horror hit. This connection, however, has never been revealed publicly, as far as we're aware, until now, with neither Supermassive nor Sony commenting on the end of its working relationship.

What's fascinating about these recent announcements, considering the remarks from these former employees, is the total lack of acknowledgment from Supermassive Games regarding the news of an Until Dawn movie and the PS5 & PC release. Looking at Supermassive's social media feed, for instance, the company hasn't shared any of the recent announcements to our knowledge, despite fans tagging them in several posts excited about the news.