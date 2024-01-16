Japanese clothing retailer Uniqlo has just revealed a bunch of new shirts to celebrate Capcom's 40th birthday (thanks, Gosokkyu).

The shirts include Street Fighter II, Ghouls 'n Ghosts, Monster Hunter, Mega Man, Resident Evil, Devil May Cry and Final Fight, and will be available in Japan for ¥1990 each.

Capcom turned 40 last year, so these shirts should technically be for its 41st – but what do we know?

Capcom was established on June 11th, 1983, by Kenzo Tsujimoto, who founded the firm's direct predecessor, I.R.M. Corporation, in 1979. I.R.M., along with its subsidiary Japan Capsule Computers Co., Ltd., were focused on the manufacture of electronic game machines. The companies would become Sanbi Co., Ltd. in 1981 before Tsujimoto established Capcom a couple of years later. The name, as you might have guessed, comes from the fusion of "Capsule Computers".

To mark its 40th anniversary, the company launched a site called Capcom Town.

Uniqlo recently produced a range of clothing for Metal Gear's birthday, too.