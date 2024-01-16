A promising new SNES-inspired RPG named has just launched on Steam (as spotted by GamesRadar!).

Crystal Story: Dawn of Dusk appears to draw inspiration from classic Super Nintendo titles like Final Fantasy VI and EarthBound and follows a young adventurer named Mina as she ventures across the Duskside, a strange and perilous world, in search of her kidnapped brother.

It looks to feature a lot of wonderful callbacks to RPGs of the era, boasting vibrant pixel art, Mode-7-like airship scenes, and traditional turn-based combat. So, if you've recently been on the search for a new modern-retro RPG to throw yourself into as 2024 gets underway, this might be something for you to take a closer look at.

As stated on the Steam page, its developer Fred Brown has expressed that the game will receive several free updates post-launch, which will go beyond the typical "run-of-the-mill bugfixes, tweaks, and quality-of-life improvements". This will apparently include new content, areas, and sidequests.

If you fancy giving it a go, it's currently priced at £10.23, $11.99, or €11.83 on Steam, with the 20% introductory offer applied. It's also available to buy now on itch.io.