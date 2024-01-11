Subscribe to Time Extension on

Retro Games Ltd., the company behind the A500 Mini and the C64 Mini, has just announced it is bringing out a miniature version of the Atari 400 — a home computer that was first released by Atari back in 1979.

It will be made available worldwide on March 28th, 2024, and will be up for pre-order starting from today for £99.99 (€119.99 / $119.99) from Atari's website (for North America customers) and other major retailers worldwide.

The miniaturized device will come with 25 games pre-installed, such as Berzerk, Lee, Millipede, Miner 2049er, M.U.L.E., and Star Raiders II, with the option to load more games from a USB stick. It will be able to emulate the whole 8-bit Atari range from the 400 to the 800XL, as well as the Atari 5200 home console, and also comes with The CXStick — a recreation of the CX40 joystick — and the ability to rewind your game and save your progress with save states.

Here is a recap of its key features from Retro Games Ltd.'s official announcement post:

- A half-sized version of the distinctively styled Atari 400, emulating the whole 8-bit Atari range from the 400 to the 800XL, and the Atari 5200 home console. - Also included is a recreation of the classic Atari CX40 joystick, with an additional seven seamlessly integrated function buttons.- The ability for players to side-load their own games via a USB stick, with support for cartridge, disk and cassette ROMs. - Players can rewind time and save their games. - HD TV output via HDMI, with 50/60Hz compatibility. - 5 USB ports which allow for the addition of a modern keyboard, extra joysticks and more. - Look and feel of 1979: THE400 Mini has been lovingly crafted using modern technology, from the hard-to-match colours of the original machine to the authentic textures of the plastic casing and membrane keyboard, no compromise was made relative to the iconic 1970s look and feel of the original Atari 400.

You can watch the announcement trailer above or check out Retro Games Ltd's website for more information.