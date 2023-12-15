Retro Games Ltd has revealed that its 'Amiga Mini' The A500 Mini has been updated to v1.2.1.

The update brings with it a host of fixes and improvements, as well as a new game, Time Bandit, which Zzap! magazine rated at 92% back in 1988.

Here's the full change list for the update, direct from Retro Games Ltd:

- Adds support for custom controller configurations- Corrects the speed of Amiga 500 WHDLoad games that could run too quickly

- Allows a second controller to be used with ADF files

- Fixes an issue where a USB stick can appear corrupt after removing it from THEA500 Mini and inserting into a Windows PC

- Improves game action translations

- Various other minor bug fixes also done

You can download the update here.