Subscribe to Time Extension on

Blaze has announced that it will be releasing another one of its 'Indie Heroes' carts for its Evercade family of systems.

Indie Heroes Collection 3 will pull together nine titles, which have all been featured in Evercade's Game of the Month program, as well as four extra games.

The titles included are:

Donut Dodo

Thunder Paw

Magic and Legend: Time Knights

Doodle World Redrawn

Bubble Seahorse Adventures

Orebody: Binder's Tale

Skate Cat

Big2Small

Alien Cat 2

Bone Marrow

Chew Chew Mimic

Pre-orders open on December 15th, and the pack launches in February 2024.

We've had plenty of Evercade-related news recently; earlier today, we reported on the next update for the family of systems, and Blaze has previously confirmed another new cart for 2024.