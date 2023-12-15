Blaze has announced that it will be releasing another one of its 'Indie Heroes' carts for its Evercade family of systems.
Indie Heroes Collection 3 will pull together nine titles, which have all been featured in Evercade's Game of the Month program, as well as four extra games.
The titles included are:
- Donut Dodo
- Thunder Paw
- Magic and Legend: Time Knights
- Doodle World Redrawn
- Bubble Seahorse Adventures
- Orebody: Binder's Tale
- Skate Cat
- Big2Small
- Alien Cat 2
- Bone Marrow
- Chew Chew Mimic
Pre-orders open on December 15th, and the pack launches in February 2024.
We've had plenty of Evercade-related news recently; earlier today, we reported on the next update for the family of systems, and Blaze has previously confirmed another new cart for 2024.