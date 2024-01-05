Subscribe to Time Extension on

Update [Fri 5th Jan, 2024 11:05 GMT]: Evercade maker Blaze has published a preview which looks at the games on the upcoming third C64 collection in a little more detail.

You can check it out on the Evercade site here.

Want a first look at what's coming up soon on TheC64 Collection 3, releasing alongside Indie Heroes 3 in February? Go on then, here: https://t.co/vE7DOWrSu8 -- enjoy! January 4, 2024

Original Story [Thu 7th Dec, 2023 17:30 GMT]: Earlier today, Evercade unveiled TheC64 Collection 3, the latest in its series of cartridge-based retro reissues for its Evercade line of consoles.

The collection will feature 13 games that were previously released for the Commodore 64 back in the 80s, including sports titles, classic shoot 'em ups, platformers, and puzzle games. These titles include Epyx's Olympic sports game Summer Games II (published in the UK by U.S. Gold), the Commodore 64 port of Boulder Dash, and Hewson's top-down shoot 'em up Heavy Metal Paradroid.





THEC64 Collection 3 is coming to Evercade this February! Featuring great games like Boulder Dash, Heavy Metal Paradroid, Summer Games II, and more!



Pre-order from December 15th.



Here is the full list of games included in the collection:

Summer Games II

Boulder Dash

Heavy Metal Paradroid

Super Cycle

Jumpman Junior

Cyberdyne Warrior

Cybernoid II: The Revenge

Netherworld

Deliverance: Stormlord II

Anarchy

Exolon

Street Sports Soccer

Break Dance

You will be able to pre-order the cart on December 15th, with the game being slated to release sometime in February 2024.