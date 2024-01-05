Following last year's Sonic Superstars promotion in Portugal, McDonalds has just launched a new Sonic the Hedgehog-themed Happy Meal that will be available in the UK from January 4th to February 6th 2024.

The Happy Meal set includes one of 12 Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy-themed toys to collect including hoverboards, tower stackers, puzzles, and mosaic posters.

There is also a limited-edition mobile phone game you can scan from the side of the box, which involves leading Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy through mazes to collect rings. That's in addition to free activity sheets including a Spot the Difference and Who's the Fastest puzzle to download online.

There's no word yet on whether the promotion will also be coming to the US, but we'll keep you posted if any news becomes available.

You'll probably be unsurprised to hear this isn't the first time Sonic and Co. have appeared in a Happy Meal. Back in the '90s, McDonalds and Sega joined forces for a special promotion to advertise Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Since then, Sonic has also made several other appearances inside McDonald's Happy Meals, with the fast food chain releasing a bunch of LCD games based on the hedgehog throughout the early-to-mid 2000s, as well as partnering up with Sega for the release of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie.