Update [Mon 25th Dec, 2023 14:25 GMT]: Pigsy has released a playable demo - Merry Christmas!

You can download it here.

Original Story [Tue 3rd Jan, 2023 12:30 GMT]: Some time ago, our friends over at Nintendo Life reported on the existence of a Sega Mega Drive / Genesis port of Konami's legendary Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

Developed by 'Pigsy', this project is now pretty advanced, as you can see from the video below (thanks, Indie Retro News).

Alucard's animation looks perfect, and the backgrounds are also a very, very close match to the PlayStation originals – which is pretty darn impressive when you consider the gulf in power that exists between the two.

Even the audio is decent; sure, the music isn't quite as good as it is in the original game, but Pigsy has done an excellent job of converting the CD-quality soundtrack to the Mega Drive's humble Yamaha YM2612 sound chip.

Before you get too excited, Pigsy has previously stated that this won't be a like-for-like conversion of the 1997 original but rather a level-by-level experience more akin to the old-school Castlevania titles. However, it will combine elements from the PlayStation version and the Japan-only Sega Saturn port – so you'll get to play as Maria.

Symphony of the Night was in the news recently thanks to the appearance of a prototype version of the Game.com port of the game, which later sold on eBay for a whopping US $7,600.00.

If you like what Pigsy is doing, then you can support him via his Patreon.