Subscribe to Time Extension on

Metal Sonic has to be one of the cooler enemies in the entire Sonic the Hedgehog series – we'll hear no debate on the subject – and he's now joining the TUBBZ range of collectable figures.

The TUBBZ line – which reimagines famous media characters as bathtub ducks – already features Sonic, Dr Eggman, Knuckles, Shadow and Amy Rose, but Metal Sonic is the one we've been waiting for, if we're honest.

"At first glance you may be forgiven for thinking it’s Sonic the Hedgehog, but oh no, this TUBBZ is Sonic’s steel nemesis… Metal Sonic!" reads the PR from TUBBZ creator Numskull Designs.





This evil villain has escaped the TUBBZ pond and is on the loose, somebody warn Sonic! Metal Sonic joins our ever-growing range of Sonic the Hedgehog TUBBZ characters



Available to pre-order now: pic.twitter.com/ldRo16AUv7 The steel nemesis has arrived… Metal Sonic!This evil villain has escaped the TUBBZ pond and is on the loose, somebody warn Sonic! Metal Sonic joins our ever-growing range of Sonic the Hedgehog TUBBZ charactersAvailable to pre-order now: https://t.co/l7rd1VTNE7 November 30, 2023

"A highly advanced Badnik created by Dr. Eggman with the sole purpose of eliminating the blue blur. He might be a villain and one of Sonic’s most dangerous foes, but this cosplaying duck is still a must for any Sonic fan."

Metal Sonic can be pre-ordered now.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.