An auction for an unreleased Konami Famicom title has ended with a winning bid of 2,401,000 Yen (around $16,000 USD).

The Yahoo Japan auction was spotted by Alex Kraus, who points out that the game is currently undumped and no screenshots exist. According to the game's listing on Unseen64, Battle Choice is a "fantasy-style chess / beat ‘em up" that is assumed to be a "fun, comical take" on the Japanese board game classic, Shogi.

"The gameplay would have been the same as in the original shogi, up to the point where players take turns. When the pieces come into contact with each other, action-battles begin. The combat gameplay was basically a beat ‘em up," says Unseen64.

"Unfortunately, the game was never seen in screenshots from magazines of its time and little is known about it. Music tracks from Battle Choice were included in the soundtrack album “Konami Famicom Chronicle Vol.3 ROM Cassette”, released in August 2015," continues the description on Unseen64.