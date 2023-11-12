Rare's much-maligned Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts launched on this day 15 years ago.

Released on 11th November 2008, the Xbox 360 exclusive retained the core 3D platforming gameplay of Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo-Tooie but added extensive vehicle construction to the mix. Players could create all manner of craft and use them in order to compete in various challenges.

At the time of release, Nuts & Bolts came under fire for deviating too dramatically from the traditional Banjo-Kazooie template, but over time, it has been reassessed as a cult classic. The vehicle-creating mechanic was ahead of its time, and Rare poked fun at the thematically similar gameplay of Tears of the Kingdom when that title became a critical and commercial success recently.

Sadly, Nuts & Bolts failed to sell in the volume required, with only 140,000 copies sold in the United States by the end of its release year. Since then, the Banjo-Kazooie series has been in hibernation – something that Rare co-founder Tim Stamper finds puzzling.