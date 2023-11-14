Shiori Fujisaki, the star of Konami's dating sim series Tokimeki Memorial is being turned into a Nendoroid, with pre-orders now open on Good Smile US and Good Smile International.

Fujisaki originally made her debut in the 1994 game Tokimeki Memorial (initially released for the PC Engine Super CD-ROM²) as the childhood friend of the protagonist and main love interest before later appearing in various spin-offs as well as other Konami games such as Ganbare Goemon 3, Snatcher, and Konami GB Collection (to name just a few).

The new Nendoroid of the character comes with three interchangeable face plates (confessional, smiling, and Tokimeki), as well as an optional school bag and background sheet to create different poses and scenery. It costs $40.99 and is expected to launch in Q4, 2024.