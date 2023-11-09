Richter Belmont, one of the most famous faces from Konami's long-running Castlevania series, is being immortalised as a Nendoroid figure.

Good Smile has announced that the figure – which comes with "calm", "sorrowful" and "gritted teeth" faces – is available to pre-order now. Richter also comes with his trademark vampire-slaying whip.

Pre-orders are open from November 09th until December 20th. The figure will launch in April 2024.

Richter Belmont first appeared in Dracula X: Rondo of Blood on the PC Engine CD. He then co-starred in the direct sequel, Symphony of the Night, and has also been featured as part of the Smash Bros. Ultimate roster. He recently starred in a Netflix animated adaptation of the Castlevania series called Castlevania: Nocturne, which has been confirmed for a second season.