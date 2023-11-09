Valve has just refreshed its Steam Deck, but instead of a power boost, we're getting a Switch OLED-style upgrade which is mainly focused on delivering a better screen.

The Steam Deck OLED will come in 512GB and 1TB variants, both of which will include a 7.4-inch, 1280 x 800 pixel HDR OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.





Other improvements include Wi-Fi 6E (the original Steam Deck has Wi-Fi 5) for faster downloads and a 50Whr battery, good for 3-12 hours of gameplay (the first model has a 40Whr battery). There's also a longer cable on the bundled power supply (2.5m, up from 1.5m).

Valve is also releasing a Limited Edition Steam Deck OLED for the 1TB model, but it will be exclusive to the United States and Canada. It will feature a transparent case and orange accents.

Our friends over at Digital Foundry have already gone hands-on with the new model, and think it's a worthy upgrade: