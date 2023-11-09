Atari is releasing Dark Chambers as part of its Atari XP line, complete with new artwork by Butcher Billy.

The brainchild of John Palevich, Dark Chambers is one of the earliest known examples of a dungeon-crawler and was originally known as Dandy (D&D – Dendy – get it?). It would go on to inspire the more famous Gauntlet, another Atari release.

Atari would later re-release the game under the title Dark Chambers on the Atari 2600, 7800, and XE.

This new, limited edition version will cost you $60. Like all 2600 cartridges, it will be playable on the upcoming Atari 2600+ home console.