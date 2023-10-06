Save Mary, an unreleased game from the early '80s by Tod Frye, is finally getting an official release as part of Atari's XP range of physical carts (thanks, Destructoid)

The game is notable due to Frye's involvement; if his name seems familiar, it's because he developed the Atari 2600 port of Pac-Man, a rather poor-quality title that is often cited as one of the reasons for the 'Video Game Crash' of 1983 in North America.

In the game, you use a crane to drop blocks onto a flooding platform and thereby save the titular damsel in distress (hey, it was the '80s). You need to be careful with your placement, as the wrong drop could end up crushing Mary.

"Another victim of the 1983 game crash, Save Mary never got an official Atari cartridge release until now," reads the game's page on Atari's site. "This fantastic work from Tod Frye will keep you on your toes as you build a platform that Mary can use to escape the flooding canyon. Use the crane to carefully lower the different blocks and piece together a platform that Mary can safely stand on — but be careful! If you swing or drop a block carelessly, you may end up crushing poor Mary."

As with other products in the Atari XP line, Save Mary will come with a box and manual. You can pre-order it now for $59.99.

